Dr. Andrew Teperson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teperson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Teperson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Teperson, MD
Dr. Andrew Teperson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Teperson works at
Dr. Teperson's Office Locations
-
1
Andrew L Teperson MD1224 E Avenue S Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 274-8666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teperson?
This Dr. is simply the BEST in the whole valley!!!! I have 4 kids and he has been their doctor since the day they were born. My oldest is 17, she wants to go at medical field (pediatric surgery) and was inspired by Dr. Teperson. We all love you doctor and all your staff (Josie, Mariana, Debbie and your mom).He was my niece’s doctor and she is now 30. Needless to say, we have known him for a very long time and can say that he is an amazing pediatrician. Palmdale,CA. March,2020.
About Dr. Andrew Teperson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598705170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teperson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teperson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teperson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teperson works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Teperson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teperson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teperson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teperson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.