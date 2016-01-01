Overview of Dr. Andrew Terlecky, DO

Dr. Andrew Terlecky, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH.



Dr. Terlecky works at Licking Memorial Orthopedic Surgery in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.