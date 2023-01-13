Overview of Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD

Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Terrono Jr works at Hand Surgical Associates in Roxbury Crossing, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.