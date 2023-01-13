See All Hand Surgeons in Roxbury Crossing, MA
Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD

Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Terrono Jr works at Hand Surgical Associates in Roxbury Crossing, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Terrono Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 738-0857
  2. 2
    40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033173612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrono Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terrono Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terrono Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terrono Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrono Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrono Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrono Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrono Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrono Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

