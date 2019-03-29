Overview of Dr. Andrew Thomas, MD

Dr. Andrew Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Valley Women's Health - American Fork in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.