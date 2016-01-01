Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Gastroenterology Associates of Pittsburgh PC3285 BABCOCK BLVD, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 318-0075
Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 318-0075
- 3 1 Saint Francis Way Bldg 3, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 935-8452
Upmc Outpatient Infusion Center3 SAINT FRANCIS WAY, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 935-8452
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
