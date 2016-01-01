Dr. Andrew Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Elgin, IL.
Dr. Thompson works at
Derick Dermatology1600 N Randall Rd Ste 400, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 381-8899
Derick Dermatology85 W Algonquin Rd Ste 220, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 381-8899
Derick Dermatology Barrington1531 S Grove Ave Unit 101, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8899
Derick Dermatology Crystal Lake525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 200, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 381-8899
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Andrew Thompson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1306263561
- Dermatology
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.