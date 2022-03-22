Overview of Dr. Andrew Todd, MD

Dr. Andrew Todd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Todd works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Richmond in Richmond, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.