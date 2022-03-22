Dr. Andrew Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Todd, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Todd, MD
Dr. Andrew Todd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Todd's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology793 Eastern Byp Ste 101, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology Richmond2716 Old Rosebud Rd, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Todd is very knowledgeable; up to date in new techniques. Highly recommended by colleagues. Office staff is friendly and efficient. Wait time is reasonable.
About Dr. Andrew Todd, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Todd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
