Dr. Andrew Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Toledo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Toledo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Toledo works at
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Biology Associates1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-1900Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 366-2154
-
3
Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine LLC699 Church St NE Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 905-2950
-
4
Reproductive Biology Associates (Lawrenceville)500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 277-3361Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toledo?
We love Dr. Toledo! He is thorough, knowledgeable, attentive and so very compassionate. He provided us the guidance we needed to make informed decisions at every turn. Today we have 3 energetic and amazing boys...We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Toledo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407870843
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toledo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toledo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toledo works at
Dr. Toledo has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toledo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toledo speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toledo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toledo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toledo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.