Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD

Urology
4.6 (46)
Map Pin Small Attleboro, MA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD

Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine, Rochester, Ny and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Tompkins works at Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and Plainville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tompkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Urology / Sturdy Memorial Urology Associates
    70 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 643-1790
  2. 2
    Brown Urology - Collyer Street
    195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 276-2002
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Sturdy Memorial Associates / Brown Urology Inc
    60 Messenger St # 203, Plainville, MA 02762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 643-1790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I went to Dr. Thomkins because my wife recommended him. She brought her Down Syndome brother to him for a urinary problem and was very impressed with the way Dr. Thomkins treated him with compassion and kindness. I have to say I was equally impressed when I saw him. Dr. T is thorough, explains everything and allows as much time as you need. He is truly a very dedicated physician. He even followed up with me with a phone call on a Sunday!
    John in Cumberland, RI — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285862433
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown University Affliated Hospitals-Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine, Rochester, Ny
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tompkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tompkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tompkins has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tompkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tompkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tompkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tompkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tompkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

