Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD

Urology
4.1 (28)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD

Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.

Dr. Trainer works at Adult Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology, PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trainer's Office Locations

    Adult and Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology PC
    10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114
    Adult and Ped URO and URO GYN PC
    3434 W Broadway Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr. Trainer is very kind and answers all questions in detail. He is very thorough and put me at ease with his confident demeanor. He corrected a bad surgery I had in Florida to remove a kidney stone.
    Caryl A Wilton — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD

    Urology
    26 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    1477556561
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Massachusetts School Of Med
    University of Massachusetts Medical School
    University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    St. Louis University
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trainer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trainer has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Trainer speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Trainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trainer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

