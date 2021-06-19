Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Trainer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Adult and Pediatric Urology & Urogynecology PC10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7989
Adult and Ped URO and URO GYN PC3434 W Broadway Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Directions (712) 328-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Trainer is very kind and answers all questions in detail. He is very thorough and put me at ease with his confident demeanor. He corrected a bad surgery I had in Florida to remove a kidney stone.
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1477556561
- University Of Massachusetts School Of Med
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- St. Louis University
- Urology
