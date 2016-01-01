Dr. Andrew Tran, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tran, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Tran, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brandon, MS.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Reservoir Dental Group555 Grants Ferry Rd, Brandon, MS 39047 Directions (601) 589-6377Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
About Dr. Andrew Tran, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1578055448
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.