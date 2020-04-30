Dr. Trauben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Trauben, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Trauben, MD
Dr. Andrew Trauben, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Trauben's Office Locations
- 1 17 E 96th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 861-8769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trauben is a superb physician. His instincts are excellent and he is able to focus on the issues and create the right therapeutic plan. More importantly he saved my son's life. I cannot put into words how impressed I am with his expertise as well as his compassion and kindness for his patients. I wish every physician were like Dr. Trauben.
About Dr. Andrew Trauben, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831392216
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
