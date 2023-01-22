Dr. Andrew Tsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Tsen, MD
Dr. Andrew Tsen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Tsen works at
Dr. Tsen's Office Locations
-
1
Lvpg Physiatry1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
-
2
Lvpg Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 402, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8950
-
3
Lvpg Podiatry3794 Hecktown Rd Ste 130, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 402-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsen?
I needed neck surgery
About Dr. Andrew Tsen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215179239
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsen works at
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.