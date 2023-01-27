Dr. Andrew Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Tucker, MD
Dr. Andrew Tucker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network OB/GYN5354 Reynolds St Ste 422, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-2634
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tucker truly listened to me and he checked under the hood when everyone else ignored me. He discovered a fibroid and when I got pregnant after miscarriage his team took care of me from the minute I called in. All doctors should practice medicine the way Dr. Tucker does. He advocates and protects his patients. I never felt uncomfortable in the exam room and I always felt empowered. You can tell that he is passionate about what he does- he cares about people and you can tell that there is a good raport and environment in that office. He has excellent bedside manner. I 100% trusted him and when he recommended c-section during my labor without hesitation I said yes- and he saved my life and my baby's life in that moment. He did a beautiful job and I barely have a visible scar. It healed beautifully and has caused me no pain since. Because of Dr. Tucker I have a beautiful healthy child that is thriving and my c-section scar has not prevented me from getting pregnant again.
About Dr. Andrew Tucker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1831162767
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tucker speaks Hebrew.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.