Dr. Andrew Turk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Turk, MD

Dr. Andrew Turk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Turk works at Naples Cosmetic Surgery Center in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Turk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Cosmetic Surgery Center
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd # 15, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 348-4357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andrew Turk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326094558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Turk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turk works at Naples Cosmetic Surgery Center in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Turk’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

