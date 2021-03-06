See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD

Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Turtel works at TURTEL, ANDREW HOWARD MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Turtel's Office Locations

    Turtel Andrew MD
    333 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 319-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2021
    I saw Dr Turtel for an ankle sprain. He gave me advice, potential long term impacts, exercises and didn't rush to do expensive imaging. When I called and stated I was still having pain, he helped me to get an MRI right away. At my follow up he gave me the option of surgery and talked me through all of the pros and cons. He cares about the patient being aware of their care more than anything. He performed my ankle arthroscopy to fix the ankle impingement and it has been the most incredible process working with him and his team. I am excited to make a full recovery.
    Lorena G — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134163348
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turtel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turtel works at TURTEL, ANDREW HOWARD MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Turtel’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Turtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turtel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

