Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO is accepting new patients.
Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO
Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Van Brocklin works at
Dr. Van Brocklin's Office Locations
West Florida Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 7, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8015
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Went above and beyond and one of the first to listen and understand the source of my pain. Was able to improve it drastically.
About Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902181555
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Brocklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Brocklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Brocklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Brocklin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Brocklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Brocklin speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Brocklin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Brocklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Brocklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Brocklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.