Dr. Andrew Van Bruggen, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Andrew Van Bruggen, DO

Dr. Andrew Van Bruggen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Bruggen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4365 Pheasant Ridge Dr NE, Minneapolis, MN 55449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 938-3838
  2. 2
    10001 W Innovation Dr Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 938-3838
  3. 3
    Freeman Health System
    1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 347-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Audiometry
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Sleep Apnea

About Dr. Andrew Van Bruggen, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003337809
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Van Bruggen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Bruggen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Bruggen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Bruggen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Bruggen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

