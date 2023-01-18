Overview

Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Van Osdol works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.