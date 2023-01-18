See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Spearfish, SD
Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.

Dr. Van Osdol works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Spearfish Clinic
    1445 North Ave, Spearfish, SD 57783 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 644-4170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
  • Monument Health Sturgis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Very knowledgeable and explained the procedure well covering also pre and post operative information.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710203401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Osdol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Osdol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Osdol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Osdol works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. View the full address on Dr. Van Osdol’s profile.

    Dr. Van Osdol has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Osdol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Osdol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Osdol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Osdol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Osdol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

