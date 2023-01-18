Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Osdol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.
Locations
Monument Health Spearfish Clinic1445 North Ave, Spearfish, SD 57783 Directions (605) 644-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and explained the procedure well covering also pre and post operative information.
About Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Osdol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Osdol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Osdol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Osdol has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Osdol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Osdol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Osdol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Osdol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Osdol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.