Overview of Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD

Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Vardanian works at UCLA Plastic Surgery in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.