Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Burbank, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD

Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Vardanian works at UCLA Plastic Surgery in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Vardanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Plastic Surgery
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7590
  2. 2
    UCLA Health Century City
    10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 2440, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7583
  3. 3
    Wound Healing and Limb Preservation / UCLA Hyperbaric Center
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B270, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750439782
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vardanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vardanian has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vardanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vardanian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

