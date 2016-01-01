Overview of Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD

Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Vassil works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.