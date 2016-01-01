See All Radiation Oncologists in Strongsville, OH
Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Strongsville, OH
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD

Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.

Dr. Vassil works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vassil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strongsville Family Health Center
    16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0348
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235308347
    Education & Certifications

    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Medina Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vassil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vassil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vassil works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Vassil’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

