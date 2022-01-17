Overview of Dr. Andrew Velazquez, MD

Dr. Andrew Velazquez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Velazquez works at Alabama Vision & Hearing Center in Mountain Brk, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL, Alabaster, AL and Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.