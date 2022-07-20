Dr. Andrew Villa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Villa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Villa, MD
Dr. Andrew Villa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Villa's Office Locations
New Horizons Women's Care1950 W Frye Rd Bldg B, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 895-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have endometriosis. If you don't know what that is, it means that I am a veritable EXPERT on who is and who is not a good OBGYN. Dr. Villa is a great OBGYN. He's an expert at putting his patients at ease the moment he walks through the door, he shows real attentiveness, and is matter-of-fact about what he says and does during appointments. His bedside manner is chameleon; he can address situations of discomfort with humor, and meet serious health concerns with the earnest discussion warranted. It's important to note that I got the same amount of attention a pregnant woman might. I note this because I've found that this is kind of rare in this profession unfortunately, because pregnancies are where OB's make their $. So that he was equally attentive to me, a woman with a chronic reproductive organ disease... that's always a good sign. This is the first time I've ever had a fella as a reg OBGYN too. Didn't even think about it. Good sign. Love doc Villa.
About Dr. Andrew Villa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982681284
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fla Medical Clinic
- U FLa Coll Med
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villa works at
Dr. Villa has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.
