Dr. Andrew Vivas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Vivas' Office Locations
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 259-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel extremely lucky to have had Dr. Vivas and his team perform my brain surgery-- the removal of a large, fast-growing meningioma tumor-- a procedure that was fairly urgent. Before and after the procedure, Dr. Vivas was a thoughtful and thorough communicator, being clear and straight-forward about potential risks, side effects, etc. He is kind and respectful in demeanor. He took me seriously-- I never felt bad about reaching out and asking questions and he was great at getting back to me. It's clear that he and his team are remarkably skilled. He ended up removing the entire tumor (something I had previously been told was unlikely to be possible) and it was successful, causing no peripheral damage. I'm currently three months out and my recovery has been great thanks to the quality of his care.
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
