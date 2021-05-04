Dr. Andrew Vorenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Vorenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Vorenberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Vorenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Specialists8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 270, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5136Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Colon & Rectal Specialists7425 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 369-9248
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vorenberg?
Very professionally run from time of making appointment to discharge. If there is such a thing as "having a good time" in a colonoscopy, the crew at Stony Point is the best!!!
About Dr. Andrew Vorenberg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1699988170
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorenberg has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.