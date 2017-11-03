Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD
Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, IA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Wahl's Office Locations
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital300 Pershing Ave, Shenandoah, IA 51601 Directions (712) 246-5210
Nebraska Health System Radiation Oncology987521 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 552-3844
Nebraska Medical Center986861 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 552-3844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I flew in from out-of-state for radiation treatment for breast cancer. I feel grateful Dr. Wahl was recommended to me. He has that rare combination of professionalism and expertise matched with a kind, friendly, calming demeanor. He treated me like a human being instead of just another patient he needed to cross off his schedule for the day. I never felt rushed. He put me at ease, answered all my questions, and made treatment seem much less unnerving. I recommend him without reservation!
About Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.