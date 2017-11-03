See All Radiation Oncologists in Shenandoah, IA
Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, IA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD

Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, IA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Wahl works at Nebraska Medical Center Rad Onc Clinic in Shenandoah, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shenandoah Memorial Hospital
    300 Pershing Ave, Shenandoah, IA 51601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 246-5210
  2. 2
    Nebraska Health System Radiation Oncology
    987521 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-3844
  3. 3
    Nebraska Medical Center
    986861 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-3844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2017
    I flew in from out-of-state for radiation treatment for breast cancer. I feel grateful Dr. Wahl was recommended to me. He has that rare combination of professionalism and expertise matched with a kind, friendly, calming demeanor. He treated me like a human being instead of just another patient he needed to cross off his schedule for the day. I never felt rushed. He put me at ease, answered all my questions, and made treatment seem much less unnerving. I recommend him without reservation!
    JS in Nevada City, CA — Nov 03, 2017
    About Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124206602
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

