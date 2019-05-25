Dr. Andrew Wahl, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wahl, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrew Wahl, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in New Brighton, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
New Brighton Office850 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN 55112 Directions (612) 452-5661
Minneapolis Office100 S 5th St Ste 410, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 452-5674
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great place to go they treat you with warm and open arms
About Dr. Andrew Wahl, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
