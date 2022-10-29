Overview of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD

Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Windsor, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Wakefield works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.