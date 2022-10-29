Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Windsor, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Wakefield's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group360 Bloomfield Ave Ste 209, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 688-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I just went to him this afternoon, he answered all my questions I have always wanted to know, he definitely has a true heart of a doctor and well experience in his field plus more. I wish he did my first surgery.. I can trust him with my family.
About Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1407867708
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Spine Inst
- U Conn
- John Dempsey Univ CT
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
