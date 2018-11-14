Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Wang, MD
Dr. Andrew Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.
Unitypoint Associates in Mental Health900 Main St Ste 580, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 495-1640
Hospital Affiliations
- Proctor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Great doctor! Today was just my first appointment but I was very impressed with how intently he listened and interacted with me. This has not been my experience with doctors in the past. He has a refreshing approach to psychiatry that is sorely missed in many medical settings. The price was beyond reasonable and everyone in the office was warm and friendly, which made made me feel very comfortable and welcome. I highly recommend Dr. Wang!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1023422797
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
