Dr. Andrew Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Warner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Warner knows his stuff he is quick to the point & treats the problem quickly, very pleasant polite, and you get a feeling of peace of mind that you know you will be fixed very soon.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447358114
- Lahey Clin
- MT Auburn Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.