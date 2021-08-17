See All Podiatrists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Andrew Warner, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (23)
Map Pin Small Alpharetta, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Warner, DPM

Dr. Andrew Warner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. 

Dr. Warner works at Village Podiatry Centers in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Centers
    3506 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 867-7053

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Very good service. No waiting. Doctor was friendly and dealt this my issue easily. I am now healed. This had been a long problem with a growth on my foot that he controlled with a cream that worked. Once i saw him, the problem was dealt with quickly and easily. Very happy with this doctor.
    Frank Leff — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Warner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518927292
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Warner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warner works at Village Podiatry Centers in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Warner’s profile.

    Dr. Warner has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

