Dr. Andrew Waxler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Waxler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Waxler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Waxler works at
Locations
-
1
Berks Cardiologists Ltd.2605 KEISER BLVD, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 685-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waxler?
I am a relatively new patient and am thankful to have been referred to him. He is very approachable and knowledgeable, answers all questions, addressed any concerns and has a delightful sense of humor. Thank you Dr. Waxler!
About Dr. Andrew Waxler, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1811987175
Education & Certifications
- Hershey MC
- U Pittsburgh Mc
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waxler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxler works at
Dr. Waxler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waxler speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.