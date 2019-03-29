Overview

Dr. Andrew Waxler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Waxler works at BERKS CARDIOLOGY in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.