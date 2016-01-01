See All Gastroenterologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO

Gastroenterology
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital and Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Weinberg works at Banner MD Anderson - Thoracic Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson
    2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-6444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Banner Medical Group - Gastroenterology
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-6444
  3. 3
    BMG Arizona East
    1920 N Higley Rd Ste 308, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 543-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upstate University Hospital
  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053384834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Weinberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg works at Banner MD Anderson - Thoracic Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Weinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

