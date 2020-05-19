Dr. Andrew Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Boynton Beach Skin7740 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
He gave me no problems on my refill prescription
About Dr. Andrew Weinstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821191099
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Department Of Dermatology
- University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinstein speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.