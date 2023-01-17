Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Cagayan State University College of Medicine and Surgery|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
Samuel Suede, MD25 Rockwood Pl Ste 440, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-3690
Englewood Health Physicians Network- Cliffside Park695 Anderson Ave # 2010, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Directions (551) 234-3040
Northvale Cardiology220 Livingston St Ste 204, Northvale, NJ 07647 Directions (551) 236-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very attentive to any concerns my husband and I ask to be addressed and shows a devoted interest in our continued well being. When he requests any additional outside tests he phones personally as soon as he receives any reports, never leaving you to dwell while waiting for staff to get to it. Anyone with cardiac concerns should at least have an initial discussion with Dr. Weissman.
About Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376675637
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital (New York)|NSLIJ/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Program
- Cagayan State University College of Medicine and Surgery|St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.