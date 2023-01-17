Overview

Dr. Andrew Weissman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Cagayan State University College of Medicine and Surgery|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Weissman works at Cardiovascular Associates Of North Jersey in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Cliffside Park, NJ and Northvale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.