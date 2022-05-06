Dr. Andrew Weitzel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Weitzel, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrew Weitzel, DO
Dr. Andrew Weitzel, DO is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their residency with University of Medicine and Dentistry
Dr. Weitzel works at
Dr. Weitzel's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Urology21260 Olean Blvd Ste 202A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4072Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gulf Coast Urology571 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 274-4071Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weitzel has been my husband's urologist for 14 years. My husband was referred to him when diagnosed with cancer. Dr. Weitzel saw him immediately, communicated effectively and professionally with him, scheduled him for surgery within 2 days, removed the tumor perfectly, did appropriate levels of radiation based upon the cancer and my husband's personal physical profile. My husband followed up with visits every 6 months initially, then every year. Dr Weitzel always treated my husband with the level of caution, wisdom, skill and care that he would treat his own father. I attended most appointments. His staff was prompt and courteous, and Dr. Weitzel was not only patient with taking the time to answer any questions that my husband would have, but with my questions as well (I ask more questions than my husband). I cannot say enough good things about Dr Weitzel's treatment of my husband during that ordeal and have always been thankful that he was the Dr. my husband was sent to.
About Dr. Andrew Weitzel, DO
- Urology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1811916950
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzel works at
Dr. Weitzel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weitzel speaks German and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzel.
