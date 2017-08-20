Overview of Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD

Dr. Andrew Wensel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wensel works at Rochester Neurosurgery Partners in Auburn, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY and Big Flats, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.