Dr. Andrew Werner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Werner works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.