Dr. Andrew Werner, MD
Dr. Andrew Werner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Advanced Cardiovascular Spclsts1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 430, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 424-8373
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Werner and his staff were wonderful. They were very informative about the pre-colonoscopy details, and the procedure went off without a hitch. He was a great doctor and spent a significant amount of time to explain the results and what I needed to do to remain healthy. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Andrew Werner, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003859141
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
