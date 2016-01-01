See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Andrew Wetterlind, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wetterlind, DDS

Dr. Andrew Wetterlind, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. 

Dr. Wetterlind works at Aspen Dental in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Hammond, LA, Slidell, LA and Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wetterlind's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    3411 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-4167
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental
    13730 Millerville Greens Blvd # 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-0093
  3. 3
    Aspen Dental
    2807 W Thomas St, Hammond, LA 70401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-7971
  4. 4
    Aspen Dental
    1677 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-4448
  5. 5
    Aspen Dental
    70383 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-9011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Andrew Wetterlind, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871882480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

