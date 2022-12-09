Overview of Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD

Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Whaley works at Andrew L. Whaley, MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.