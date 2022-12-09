See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (52)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD

Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Whaley works at Andrew L. Whaley, MD, PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whaley's Office Locations

    Andrew L. Whaley, MD, PA
    250 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 293-2663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Whaley is the orthopedic surgeon who gave me a new hip! I was in incredible pain prior to the surgery; and now, thanks to him, I have a new lease of life!
    ANN KIEHN — Dec 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Whaley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023127701
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Sports Med Clin
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
