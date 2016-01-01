Overview

Dr. Andrew White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Green Hospital



Dr. White works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.