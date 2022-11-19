Dr. Andrew Whiteley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Whiteley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Whiteley, MD
Dr. Andrew Whiteley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Whiteley works at
Dr. Whiteley's Office Locations
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncology3410 Worth St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiteley?
Dr. Whiteley was very nice and personable.
About Dr. Andrew Whiteley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225328743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiteley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiteley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiteley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Whiteley has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiteley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteley.
