Dr. Andrew Will, MD

Pain Management
4.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Will, MD

Dr. Andrew Will, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Will works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Edina, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Will's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    7270 Forestview Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070
  4. 4
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allina Advantage
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 11, 2022
    To Me And My Family Dr. Will has absolutely been an angel here on earth. This ultra professional doctor is blessed with an amazing set of skills and knowledge for his chosen specialty of pain management. He is a lovely and compassionate provider. I have personally witnessed the exceptional care and concern he shows and provides for his medical establishments aka “Twin Cities Pain Clinic” or “TCPC” his employees and patients. Our family loves Doctor Will ~ Thank You. JSB
    Compassionate And Experienced Provider — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Will, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215997168
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee Wi
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Will, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Will is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Will has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Will has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Will has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Will on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Will. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Will.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Will, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Will appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

