See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Andrew Willis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Willis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Willis, MD

Dr. Andrew Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Willis works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Willis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Limb Pain
Limb Cramp
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Limb Pain
Limb Cramp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?

    Oct 24, 2019
    I came in with multiple injuries he took the time to explain to me all about them and listen to what I had to say and made me feel comfortable he did surgery on my shoulder Wich has been successful so far and has helped me with other issues, great staff great doctor.
    Edwin Ruiz — Oct 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Willis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Willis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Willis to family and friends

    Dr. Willis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Willis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Willis, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Willis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154412187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbytarian Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth Collge
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willis works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Willis’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Willis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.