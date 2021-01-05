Overview

Dr. Andrew Win, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Win works at CCHC Heart/Vascular Specialists in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.