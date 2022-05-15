See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD

Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Wolin works at Wolin Plastic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolin's Office Locations

    Andrew M Wolin MD
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-8440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 15, 2022
    Dr. Wolin had done a total facelift for me about 14 years ago. It turned out great, no problems, and I still looked good including my neck. No one could believe my age. However at 76 years old I was unhappy with the whole jowl thing so this time he did only a lower lift. It turned out perfect! He is so knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with, including his staff. He has his own in office surgical suite which is great. His fees are very reasonable. I would recommend him to everyone!
    Dr. Wolin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Wolin

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124197983
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolin works at Wolin Plastic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Wolin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

