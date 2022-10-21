See All Hand Surgeons in Redlands, CA
Dr. Andrew Wong, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wong, MD

Dr. Andrew Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics
    1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 557-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 557-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Broken Arm

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Wong is awesome he knows what he’s talking about Is listen to all the questions explains all the possibility again he is a totally awesome doctor
    Bob Morrison — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Wong, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891911202
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery - Allegheny General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Orthopaedic Surgery - University of Michigan Hospital System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

