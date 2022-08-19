See All Neurologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Andrew Woo, MD

Neurology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Woo, MD

Dr. Andrew Woo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Woo works at UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woo's Office Locations

    Bernard Weintraub MD
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 525E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andrew Woo, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750419560
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woo works at UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Woo’s profile.

Dr. Woo has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

