Dr. Andrew Woolf, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Woolf, MD

Dr. Andrew Woolf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, ID. 

Dr. Woolf works at Idaho Digestive Health Institute in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Digestive Health Institute
    211 E Logan St Ste 305, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bird Flu
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)

Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Dr. Andrew Woolf, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346632643
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Woolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Woolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Woolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woolf works at Idaho Digestive Health Institute in Caldwell, ID. View the full address on Dr. Woolf’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

