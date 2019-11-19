Overview

Dr. Andrew Word, MD is a Dermatologist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Keloid Scar and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.